NFL draft: Browns bring in productive receiver for a Top-30 visit

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry was once a college cornerback. That is why the Browns cornerback and safety rooms are one of the league’s best.

But by working against receivers every game, Berry also realizes that the pass-catching position is just as critical to the offense’s success.

Currently, Cleveland’s receiver group seems to be set. Amari Cooper is the room’s designated Pro Bowler, a second-round pick was shipped off for Elijah Moore last year, a pair of third-rounders are on the roster with David Bell and Cedric Tillman, Jaelon Darden was signed to a reserve/future contract, Michael Woods is waiting for his opportunity, and just recently Berry traded two low round draft picks for Jerry Jeudy.

So, this group is good, correct? You may even call this room loaded.

Hold that thought. The group was good last year and Berry drafted Tillman in Round 3.

Every NFL club is allowed to bring in 30 draft prospects labeled Top-30 Visits. Oregon Ducks WR Troy Franklin just visited the Berea complex and met with coaches.

Franklin ran a 4.41 in the 40.

Franklin (6’-3”, 187 pounds) out of Oregon was a productive player last season as he gained 1,383 yards on 81 receptions with a 17.1 yards per catch average. He started all 13 games and scored 14 touchdowns with zero fumbles.

For his efforts, he was named First Team All-Pac 12 and Second Team All-American. In his sophomore year, he was elected Second Team All-Pac 12. He was also a Biletnikoff Award finalist.

The 1,383 receiving yards set an Oregon school record for the most yards gained in a single season. His 81 receptions set a school record. Franklin had eight 100-yard games, also a new school record. Basically, he produced the greatest season ever by an Oregon wide receiver. It helped that his QB Bo Nix was the conference Offensive Player of the Year. Both players participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

He earned a solid 84.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Franklin played in 10 games as a freshman and became the starter in just his second season.

It was reported that the Browns had an interview with Franklin at the Combine.

He grew up in Atherton, California where he attended Menlo-Atherton High School. He was a four-star recruit and ranked the 10th-best receiver in the nation and second-best player in the State of California (regardless of position). Scored 34 touchdowns.

After Franklin’s senior year in high school, he was named to the PrepStar Top-150 Dream Team, San Jose Mercury News First Team All-Bay Area Offensive Team, and California All-State High School Football First Team. As a sophomore, he helped lead Menlo-Atherton to the 2018 CIF Division 3-AA State Championship Bowl title.

Also recruited by Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawai’i, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon State, San Jose State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, and Washington State.

A scouting report on NFLDraftBuzz.com:

Troy Franklin embodies the archetype of a downfield burner in the NFL. His game is centered around elite speed, particularly when he kicks into high gear down the field. Franklin’s top-end speed allows him to outrun defenders with ease once he gains a step, making him a legitimate deep threat. What sets him apart is his ability to combine this speed with nuanced route-running. He consistently keeps defensive backs guessing with a variety of releases and creates separation and opportunities for money plays. Despite his speed and crafty route-running, Franklin’s skinny frame presents some challenges. He can struggle with press coverage, especially against bigger DBs who can easily outmuscle him, and his effectiveness in contested catch situations can be inconsistent. However, his top-level yards-after-the-catch skills, aided by quick feet and agility, make him a threat in open space. If he can back up his visible playing speed with elite combine numbers expect his stock to solidify in the 1-2 round range.

Franklin is also very durable having never missed a game in high school or college due to an injury.

Currently, his draft projection is the second round at pick #40. The Browns draft at Number 54 in the same round.

Traditionally Cleveland retains six receivers. Right now, the group stands at seven.