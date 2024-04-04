Browns NFL Draft Profile: WR Malachi Corley

The Cleveland Browns currently have a great core of wide receivers but if they’re going to get the most out of Deshaun Watson going forward, they need to give him as many weapons as they can.

The Browns recently traded for and extended WR Jerry Jeudy which gives them a much-needed upgrade at WR2. His positional versatility and route-running prowess gives the offense a talent boost that’s been lacking for the past couple of seasons opposite from Amari Cooper. Cooper is also rumored to be working with the team on an extension, so Cleveland may find a way to lock up their top two receivers for the foreseeable future.

For whatever reason, Elijah Moore hasn’t been as productive as he could be and the team is hoping for a year-two jump from him in 2024. Despite being seemingly “set” at the position on paper, it’s never “wrong” for a team to continue adding offensive weapons.

Malachi Corley is a player who could be on Cleveland’s radar heading into draft weekend due to his overall potential and explosive playmaking ability.

Name

Malachi Corley

Position

Wide Receiver

Height/Weight

5’11”, 215 pounds

College

University of Western Kentucky

Stats

2023: 12 games - 79 recs., 984 rec. yards, 12.5 avg., 11 touchdowns

Overall: 49 games - 259 recs., 3035 rec. yards, 11.7 avg., 29 touchdowns

Relative Athletic Score

No RAS score available

“Big Board” ranking at time of publishing

63rd

What experts are saying

“Early in his NFL career, Corley can be a solid starting slot WR with vast usage versatility, top-end RAC utility, and toughness as a blocker. There shouldn’t be a long runway for him to become a truly elite yard-creating weapon, and with more development as a separator, he can be an impact starter.” - Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network Scout “Malachi Corley is an explosive receiver who, due to his great run-after-catch ability, can be utilized as a versatile weapon for NFL offenses.“ - Keith Sanchez, TDN Draft Team “Corley’s hands are his best trait as a pass-catcher. Though he isn’t a ball-winner in the air, Corley does an awesome job tracking the ball and can reliably catch passes outside of his frame. He has very natural hands.” - Derrik Klassen, B/R NFL Draft Scout

Pros

Strong, reliable hands

Solid, running back-like build

“YAC” king, fights for yardage before going down

Though he’s not a “burner”, he has enough speed to run away from DB’s after the catch

Good body control throughout his routes

One of the best downfield blockers in the ‘24 class

Can turn short, 5-yard slants and screens into huge chunk plays

Cons

Overall footwork could use some work at the next level

Needs to work on double-move ability and being more effective at the top of routes

Limited route tree in college

He’s had a problem with allowing balls to get into his frame instead of extending for catches

Browns player drafting could impact

Jerry Jeudy. Drafting Corley would most likely mean that Jeudy would have to play outside a bit more. Corley has shown a good amount of positional versatility in college but his best spot in the NFL might be in the slot.

Priority

Medium. Cleveland looks to be “set” at wide receiver right now with a core of Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and David Bell but a team can never have enough offensive weapons. If the Browns are going to make a push for a Super Bowl, they need to surround Deshaun Watson with a plethora of playmakers to take advantage of.

