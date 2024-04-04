Daily Dawg Chow 4/4: How might the Cleveland Browns Tackle the NFL draft?

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: RB Trey Benson (Thomas Moore) Cleveland’s run game lacked a big-play threat after Nick Chubb went down last season. Florida State’s Trey Benson could be the answer to that problem.
- NFL draft: Browns bring in productive receiver for a Top-30 visit (Barry Shuck) Troy Franklin would be another weapon for the Browns offense
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: OG Christian Haynes (Matt Wilson) Haynes could provide Cleveland with an above-average successor to Joel Bitonio or Wyatt Teller
- Fields Yates’ NFL mock draft brings Browns 1st RB off the board (Jared Mueller) Trey Benson could be the best all-around back in this year’s NFL draft
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Another Offensive Tackle Prospect Has Top-30 Visit With Cleveland (Sports Illustrated) “The main reason being that he offers versatility to align on either the right or left side of the offensive line.”
- Top Cleveland Browns Draft Targets - Tackle (OBR) “Jack Duffin is using his Age & RAS guardrails plus other data points to try and predict the players the Cleveland Browns are most likely to draft.”
- Browns’ Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2024 NFL Draft (Bleacher Report) “A handful of players could drop into the second round, which could lead to the Browns brass packaging their second-round pick with another selection to move up.”
- Draft on Tap: 2024 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 1.0 (clevelandbrowns.com) “Kelsey Russo and Jason Gibbs make their predictions on who the Browns could take in the second round.”
- 2024 is shaping up to be a great season for the Browns (Youtube) Quincy Carrier points out how well things are looking heading into this year
