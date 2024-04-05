NFL draft: Browns bring in versatile offensive tackle prospect as one of their 30 visits

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry thought he was in a good place last year with the defensive line after the final cutdown. He kept five defensive tackles instead of the usual four. So, where did the extra defender’s spot come from? The offensive line.

With Berry’s goal to stop the run, he kept just nine offensive linemen instead of the usual 10. And while everyone was happy and glowing about the DT group and how these athletes shined as the season rolled along with stopping the run, there was trouble brewing in the O-Line room.

The trouble began in the first game against the Cincinnati Bengals. RT Jack Conklin took 22 snaps before suffering a torn ACL and MCL that placed him on season-ending IR. Then OG Michael Dunn had a calf injury in mid-October but was able to return later in the season. LT Jedrick Wills had his own MCL injury in November which required surgery and was subsequently placed on IR. Rookie OT Dawand Jones was then lost in mid-December with a knee injury of his own.

OG Nick Harris had to fill in but was allowed to sign elsewhere in free agency.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski stated on ClevelandBrowns.com:

“I’ve seen Dawand make great strides on and off the field. And I think we have a great room. That offensive line room, obviously, with the coaches, with the players. That’s a room that is great for a young player to be in to see how you operate, how you prepare, how you work. And I thought he got better as the season went on. So, disappointed for him. But he played well in a lot of these games and he’s a young player that I think will just continue to get better.”

That was all fine and good, but offensive linemen, with an emphasis on the tackle position, were dropping like flies.

OT James Hudson was not getting it done in relief and finished the season with a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 46.8, dead last of all linemen on the roster. Berry had to scour the waiver wire as well as his and other club’s practice squads to find replacements.

This year would be different. Going forward, this group would be prepared for attrition.

OT Kingsley Suamataia (6’-6”, 325 pounds) of BYU visited the Berea complex as one of the 30 visits.

Suamataia is currently ranked #45 with the Browns drafting in the second round at pick #54. So the chances of Suamataia being there are pretty good.

Would the Browns take an offensive tackle so early in the draft? Usually, when a guy is taken that high he is expected to start right away. Cleveland currently has three starting offensive tackles in Conklin, Wills, and Jones. Obviously, only two can start. With the addition of Suamataia that could mean the bench would comprise two more starters.

Conklin is signed through 2026. Wills is in the final year of his contract while Jones has three years left on his rookie deal. Hudson could be a cap casualty, or kept for depth.

Plus, during free agency Berry inked OT Hakeem Adeniji (6’-4”, 315 pounds) away from the Bengals to a one-year deal. Adeniji had 48 consecutive starts in college and has played in 43 NFL games with 15 starts. He appears to be signed to handle the swing tackle position the way the franchise used Chris Hubbard when he played for Cleveland.

Also on the roster for the tackle position are Justin Murray (6’-5”, 315 pounds) and Leroy Watson (6’-5”, 311 pounds).

The problem with injuries at this position last season displayed how important depth is especially late in the season. It just may be that Berry does indeed draft a young prospect now and groom him once Wills leaves or Conklin becomes injured again and then is released.

Suamataia was honored as Second Team All-Big 12 for his play in 2023. He had a PFF grade of 67.5 with 11 starts, 644 snaps of which 381 were pass-blocking plays. He was invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

In 2022 he started 12 games (687 snaps) and as a freshman played in 12 of 13 games. He has proven to be durable. He was named Second Team Freshman All-American.

Suamataia grew up in Orem, Utah and was a five-star recruit after playing for Orem High School. He received offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Utah, USC and chose Oregon.

Already the franchise has interviewed several offensive line draft prospects: Blake Larson of Augustana College at the CGS All-Star Game, Gabe Wallace from Buffalo at the Combine, Yale’s Kiran Amegadjie with another Top-30 visit, Delmar Glaze of Maryland at the Senior Bowl, and Houston’s Patrick Paul at the Combine.

After the Jerry Jeudy trade, this year the Browns only have five draft picks:

Second Round - #54

Third Round - #85

Fifth Round - #155

Sixth Round - #205

Seventh Round - #243

Suamataia (pronounced soo-uh-mah-tah-EE-uh) is of Samoan descent. He has versatility in that he has played both left tackle and right tackle. As a pass blocker - his strength - he allowed only two sacks in 2023. He had a great 40 time at the Combine at 5.02.

Scouting report on Pro Football Network:

Suamataia grades out as a top-50 prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, who could earn late Round 1 consideration from NFL teams. At just 21 years old, Suamataia already has left-right versatility, two years of experience, and an elite physical foundation to build on. At 6’6″ and 325 pounds, Suamataia looms over the competition, and his combination of elite explosiveness, mass, and high-end length grants him quantifiably elite power capacity. He can use that power to drive open lanes in the run game and shock rushers with violent punches in pass protection.

Of course, if the Browns do indeed draft a player like Suamataia, he may sit for a season but would be viewed as a starting offensive tackle sooner than later. This just may be Wills’ final season with Cleveland, and if Conklin cannot stay healthy, he may be outright released despite years left on his deal.

Berry’s vision during the draft is usually a year or two down the road. This would leave the squad with plenty of girth and youth at both tackle spots eventually with Jones and Suamataia.