Daily Dawg Chow 4/5: Positive news regarding the DeShaun Watson’s shoulder rehab

- Stefon Diggs trade has 4 potential areas of impact for the Browns (Jared Mueller) NFL draft, Amari Cooper and the rugged AFC have been impacted
- Analysis of the Browns hiring of Mike Vrabel (Barry Shuck) The addition could have plenty of implications for
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: WR Malachi Corley (Matt Wilson) Corley’s above-average playmaking ability could be attractive to Cleveland at pick 54
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: RB Trey Benson (Thomas Moore) Cleveland’s run game lacked a big-play threat after Nick Chubb went down last season. Florida State’s Trey Benson could be the answer to that problem.
- Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson provides more good injury news in latest update (A to Z Sports) “If there was any doubt regarding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s shoulder – he shut it down.”
- Browns’ Deshaun Watson Says He’ll Be Ready for Week 1 Amid Should Injury Rehab (Bleacher Report) “Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still rehabbing from shoulder surgery, but he’s confident that he’ll be ready for the 2024 season.”
- Browns Star Deshaun Watson Breaks Silence on QB Addition (heavy.com) “Jameis is a great guy, a great person, a better person than whatever he does outside of just being himself. The football is just secondary. But being around him, his fellowship, his leadership, his command of just being very positive.”
- Watson: Browns ‘putting together a great contender’ (The Score) “Deshaun Watson is excited about what the Cleveland Browns have built ahead of his third season with the team.”
- The worst Browns take I’ve read all year (Youtube) Quincy Carrier addresses some things people are saying
