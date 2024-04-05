Breakdown of DT Maurice Hurst’s contract with the Browns

The Cleveland Browns let DT Jordan Phillips walk in free agency this year, but re-signed their two solid depth performers from 2023 in DT Maurice Hurst and DT Shelby Harris. We’ll look at the contracts that each of them signed, starting with Hurst in this article.

DT Maurice Hurst’s Contract, Cap Hits Per Year Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit 2024 $1,170,000 $375,000 $195,000 $1,740,000