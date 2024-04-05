Browns Deshaun Watson, Kevin Stefanski talk QB style impacting play calling

Field goal. Field goal. Halftime. Touchdown. Touchdown. Field goal. Victory.

That is the last six drives led by QB Deshaun Watson for the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 NFL season and the outcome of the game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 of the NFL season. Then we saw a couple of cryptic messages on social media before learning that Watson would be lost for the season with a shoulder injury.

Despite the Browns going 5-1 during his six starts and two very good games in 2023, Watson’s two years in Cleveland have led to only six games played. That has left fans and media wondering if the QB will ever return to the player he was with the Houston Texans.

For HC Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry, adding WR Jerry Jeudy to the roster was their way of providing Watson with as much help as they can. The team is also replaced OC Alex Van Pelt with Ken Dorsey, someone who got a lot out of Josh Allen.

At the opening of Watson’s first Ohio-based restaurant chain, Stefanski sat down to talk on his quarterback’s podcast. An interesting short interaction seems to bode well for the two being on the same page:

Stefanski has been consistent with a version of this answer throughout his time in Cleveland. He noted as much at the NFL combine which is a similar answer as he’s given in the past. We’ve also seen it in practice on the field as different quarterbacks, when they’ve been installed as the starter, have had different sets of plays used more often including last year when Joe Flacco took over for Watson.

It will be interesting to see how the offense continues to evolve in 2024 with the expectation of more downfield passing and more use of the shotgun.

Do you think Stefanski should be calling plays for the strength of his players or getting players to fit into his offensive system?