Browns NFL Draft Insight: DE Marshawn Kneeland

What is the state of the Cleveland Browns defensive end situation?

Myles Garrett was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Za’Darius Smith had a good year. The backups were Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, and later in the season Sam Kamara.

Several projected backups have opportunities to improve and become more important rotational components of the roster. This will improve the team’s depth and give the coaching staff some options in the future.

Besides Garrett, the player who stood out was Okoronkwo despite him not being the starter. He was good in helping stop the run game and had 31 total tackles with 4.5 sacks. Early in the season, he played on a rotational basis, but as the year went along Ogbo was utilized more and he finished the season with 41.9% of defensive snaps.

ZDS had 5.5 sacks which was well below what was expected of him as he had totals of 13.5, 12.5, and 10 sacks in previous seasons including the year before he joined the Browns. Wright was only in his second season and had five sacks with 25 tackles, two fewer than ZDS. McGuire struggled to get in the rotation as he played in just 8.85% of defensive snaps. Kamara played in just two games mainly on special teams.

The NFL draft is an excellent way to grab a young pass-rushing stud or to provide depth. Is McGuire and Kamara the answer for rotation? How far along has Wright come, and is he the answer as depth? Could this group use a young blue-chip candidate?

Let’s look at one prospect who would instantly solidify this group.

EDGE Marshawn Kneeland

Draft projection: Round 2

Browns pick: #54

Specifics:

College: Western Michigan Broncos

Height: 6’-3”

Weight: 275 pounds

40-time: 4.75

Career Tackles: 149

Career Forced Fumbles: 3

Career Sacks: 12.5

Career Tackles for Loss: 28.5

Career Pass Defenses: 3

Career starts: 37

Positives:

Rare power and agility Excellent point-of-attack defender NFL-ready frame Very athletic and work ethic Powerful puncher Skilled bull rush Shows great recognition of screenplays Short area quickness Second Team All-MAC 2023 Senior Bowl invitee

Negatives:

Lacks elite athleticism Ability to bend could be enhanced Not a good hand fighter with larger OT’s May need tutelage for finishing tackles Challenges in maintaining point of attack

Expert Draft Site Analysis

NFLDraftBuzz.com

Marshawn Kneeland enters the NFL draft as a high-motor, power-based defensive end with an established track record of terrorizing the backfield. Kneeland’s strength and ability to set the edge make him a formidable run defender, while his bull rush technique has been effective in collapsing pockets. His transition to the NFL will require addressing certain aspects of his game. His lack of burst and acceleration off the line limits his ability to win with speed. However, his versatility and motor have compensated him across defensive schemes.