Browns NFL Draft Profile: OT Kingsley Suamataia

The Cleveland Browns are still waiting on Jedrick Wills to take the “next step” in his development and production as an NFL left tackle. Though it’s still possible, the outlook doesn’t look great for the former top-10 NFL Draft pick heading into his 5th season without showing much improvement.

Andrew Berry and this Cleveland front office have shown time and time again that they favor being proactive in these types of situations, and that doesn’t seem to be changing here. They’ve already met with and brought in multiple offensive linemen on top-30 visits over the past month.

This team is so close to being a consistent playoff competitor but one thing, along with a couple of others has held them back on offense, and that’s consistency at the left tackle position. If Deshaun Watson is going to stay healthy and get back to his All-Pro level of play then the Browns need to solidify his blindside protection.

Kingsley Suamataia is a player who will most likely be on Cleveland’s radar heading into draft weekend due to his overall production, athleticism, and long-term starting potential.

Name

Kingsley Suamataia

Position

Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight

6’4.5”, 326 pounds

College

Brigham Young University

Stats

2023: 10 starts at LT

Overall: 23 games - Started at RT in 2022, then LT in 2023

Relative Athletic Score

Kingsley Suamataia is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.38 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 83 out of 1330 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day pending.https://t.co/HzO3caZMo4 pic.twitter.com/lCWLJxSx6o — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 29, 2024

“Big Board” ranking at time of publishing

41st

What experts are saying

“Suamataia’s all-encompassing physical profile, as well as his versatility, should help him acclimate quickly in the NFL. When he’s at his peak, he’s a combative and adaptable pass protector with road-grader potential and scheme versatility in the run game.” - Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network Scout “Suamataia’s burst and quickness get him to his landmarks and fits on time, and he has the mass to jar defenders on contact before creating seals and alleys off his backside on down blocks, climbs and pulls. He is an asset on the move with the ability to track, intersect and blot out smaller targets.” - Brandon Thorn, B/R OL NFL Scout “Suamataia has to develop more consistency in pass protection in order to ensure he reaches his massive potential but his young playing career offers ample reason for optimism. I can see a team drafting him early on account of his length, lateral mobility and power — premium positions like OT don’t see guys with these traits linger too long.” - Kyle Crabbs, Athlon Sports NFL Scout

Pros

One of the most athletic offensive tackles in the ‘24 class

Shows the versatility and IQ to play both LT and RT at a high level

Excellent mover in zone schemes where he can take full advantage of his lateral speed and mobility

Solid frame with good length (34.25” arms)

Great tracking ability when climbing to the 2nd level

Times his punches well, able to stun defenders fairly consistently

Excellent snatch/trap sequence

Consistently able to mirror pass rushers

Cons

Sometimes gets sloppy with hand placement and landmarks

He’s been known to overset on occasion, allowing inside lanes to open up

Sometimes gets overly aggressive in the run game and whiffs by trying to go for a “knockout” punch

Browns player drafting could impact

Jedrick Wills. Drafting Suamataia would most likely spell the end for Wills’ tenure in Cleveland following the ‘24 season unless he shows astronomical improvement. Suamataia has shown the potential and athleticism to develop into a starting-caliber offensive tackle on either side of the offensive line.

Priority

Medium-High. Jedrick Wills has shown glimpses of above-average play throughout his career in Cleveland, but he lacks the consistency to be the type of player that a team can rely on at Left Tackle. As mentioned earlier, Andrew Berry is very proactive in these types of situations and recognizes that something needs to be done sooner rather than later at left tackle.

Suamataia was in town on Wednesday for a top-30 visit.

