Browns NFL Draft Profile: TE Theo Johnson

The Cleveland Browns have an interesting situation at tight end heading into the 2024 season.

At the top of the roster is David Njoku, who had a team-high 81 receptions and a career-best six touchdown catches last season, and is the unquestioned No. 1 option.

After that, it gets a bit unsettling with free-agent signing Giovanni Ricci, more of a fullback option, and incumbents Jordan Akins and Zaire Mitchell-Paden filling out the room. That’s not exactly an imposing trio, especially if Njoku were to miss any time this fall.

With general manager Andrew Berry expressing that the team views the annual NFL Draft as the ability to make long-term investments in the roster, it might be worth keeping an eye on tight end Theo Johnson from Penn State, a player with the size and athleticism to play the position, but also someone who is going to need some time to put it all together.

Name: Theo Johnson

Position: Tight end

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 259 pounds

College: Penn State Nittany Lions

Stats (4 seasons): 44 career games, 77 receptions, 938 yards, 12.2 yards per catch, 12 touchdowns

Relative Athletic Score

Theo Johnson is a TE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.93 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 9 out of 1141 TE from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/sVZgB7wazA pic.twitter.com/w6G9FoVDVs — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 28, 2024

Average “Big Board” Position As of Publishing Date

114th Overall (NFL Mock Draft Database)

PFF Big Board Rank: 154th

What an Expert is Saying

Pros and Cons

A wide receiver in high school, Theo Johnson brings the size and athleticism that teams look for in a tight end. But he was … underused … at Penn State as his career stats look more like what you would want in a single season.

The evaluations of Johnson are pretty consistent about what he needs to work on, with NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein up first:

Highly recruited out of high school, Johnson looks the part with an above-average frame and traits. While teams might want to place him in an elevated silo for consideration, they might not find the consistency or high number of flashes on tape that they were expecting. Johnson’s run blocking is below average for his size, and adopting a glass-eating mentality in conjunction with technique work could help him improve in that area. He’ll make contested catches and is adequate against man coverage, but he lacks dynamic qualities as a pass catcher. Traits will work in his favor, but there is work to be done to become anything more than an average backup.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler continues with a similar theme:

A wide receiver as a high schooler in Canada, Johnson faced a steep transition moving to tight end and didn’t produce a 100-yard receiving performance in 45 college games. (He reached 75 yards just once.) But his production steadily climbed each season, and he led the Nittany Lions in touchdown grabs in 2023. Johnson is quick off the ball and builds speed downfield, giving his quarterback a big target with his size, strong hands, and athletic catch radius. He doesn’t embarrass himself as a blocker, but he does need to better understand leverage and develop more of a glass-chewing mentality in the NFL.

Bleacher Report avoids any mention of glass chewing or eating, but still highlights some familiar shortcomings in Johnson’s game:

Johnson’s catching ability also needs work. He is decent at tracking and reaching for the ball, but he doesn’t secure the ball consistently right now. The real kicker with Johnson is his blocking ability. Though he sometimes loses by being late out of his stance, he is largely an excellent blocker. Johnson has the size and strength to bury defenders on downhill runs, and track defenders in space and pick them off. Johnson is an active blocker no matter the assignment. Johnson’s blocking ability and high-end athleticism will make him a viable TE2 in the NFL right away. With that said, he will need to clean up his route-running and become stronger at the catch point to make the leap to starting NFL tight end. Johnson would fit best in a downhill run game that can use his athletic ability on play action.

Johnson needs time to develop his game, but he has the potential to be a solid backup, which is what the Browns will be looking for as long as David Njoku remains the unquestioned No. 1 tight end on the roster.

Browns Player Drafting Could Impact

Any tight end currently on the roster not named David Njoku.

Priority

Upper-medium: The Browns could try to get by this fall with a backup tight end group of Jordan Akins, Zaire Mitchell-Paden, and Giovanni Ricci and probably be OK as long as Njoku does not get hurt. The risk is that trio combined for just 16 receptions for 134 yards and zero touchdowns last season, so the drop-off from Njoku to everyone else is steep.

Johnson may not be the answer given that he never really put it all together in college, but the Browns will likely look at tight ends in the upcoming draft to build some additional protection behind Njoku.