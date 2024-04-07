Browns NFL Draft Insight: DT T’Vondre Sweat

Yes, T’Vondre Sweat is a huge man. That is the point though. As a defensive tackle/nose tackle, the point is to not let your gaps become a running lane. Sweat is not going to be moved. Good luck with that assignment.

Sweat would be a young guy to provide depth for the defensive tackle group. Currently, this group is pretty full of talented players, but a guy like Sweat comes along once in a great while just because he is so friggin’ big and almost impossible to move. As long as the Cleveland Browns don’t have to feed him he will provide a solid wall instead of a running lane.

DT T’Vondre Sweat

Draft projection: Round 2/3

Browns pick: #54/#85

Specifics:

College: Texas Longhorns

Height: 6’-4”

Weight: 362 pounds

40-time: 5.27

Career Tackles: 127

Career Forced Fumbles: 1

Career Sacks: 5

Career Tackles for Loss: 17.5

Career Pass Defenses: 13

Career starts: 43

Positives:

Tall and wide Extremely powerful Devours blocks Very athletic with good motor Rarely sent to the ground Good pressure success Plays with leverage with strong hands Can crater the pocket First Team All-Pac-12 2023 Outland Trophy winner Unanimous All-American 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year 2023 Senior Bowl invitee

T'Vondre Sweat is a FORCE



pic.twitter.com/f7OEBzY6mK — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2024

Negatives:

Below average explosiveness Needs to eliminate a slight hitch Will take wrong pursuit angles May become a two-down player Inconsistent bull rush

Expert Draft Site Analysis

BehindTheSteelCurtain.com

Sweat’s physically dominant playing style often worked flawlessly in isolated one-on-ones and against lesser opponents, with the big nose tackle looking like a man among boys in almost every clip. However, against the stronger offensive lines that Texas faced last year, such as Alabama and Washington, Sweat was contained at a much higher rate. At his size, Sweat is primarily a gap-stuffing defensive lineman, and that aspect of his game is elite. Even when he was double-teamed (which happened a lot), rarely did he get moved off the ball. Beyond that, he’s a good athlete for 362 pounds with some surprising quickness.