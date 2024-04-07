Browns NFL Draft Insight: DT T’Vondre Sweat

Yes, T’Vondre Sweat is a huge man. That is the point though. As a defensive tackle/nose tackle, the point is to not let your gaps become a running lane. Sweat is not going to be moved. Good luck with that assignment.
Sweat would be a young guy to provide depth for the defensive tackle group. Currently, this group is pretty full of talented players, but a guy like Sweat comes along once in a great while just because he is so friggin’ big and almost impossible to move. As long as the Cleveland Browns don’t have to feed him he will provide a solid wall instead of a running lane.
DT T’Vondre Sweat
Draft projection: Round 2/3
Browns pick: #54/#85
Specifics:
College: Texas Longhorns
Height: 6’-4”
Weight: 362 pounds
40-time: 5.27
Career Tackles: 127
Career Forced Fumbles: 1
Career Sacks: 5
Career Tackles for Loss: 17.5
Career Pass Defenses: 13
Career starts: 43
Positives:
- Tall and wide
- Extremely powerful
- Devours blocks
- Very athletic with good motor
- Rarely sent to the ground
- Good pressure success
- Plays with leverage with strong hands
- Can crater the pocket
- First Team All-Pac-12 2023
- Outland Trophy winner
- Unanimous All-American 2023
- Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year 2023
- Senior Bowl invitee
Negatives:
- Below average explosiveness
- Needs to eliminate a slight hitch
- Will take wrong pursuit angles
- May become a two-down player
- Inconsistent bull rush
Expert Draft Site Analysis
BehindTheSteelCurtain.com
Sweat’s physically dominant playing style often worked flawlessly in isolated one-on-ones and against lesser opponents, with the big nose tackle looking like a man among boys in almost every clip. However, against the stronger offensive lines that Texas faced last year, such as Alabama and Washington, Sweat was contained at a much higher rate. At his size, Sweat is primarily a gap-stuffing defensive lineman, and that aspect of his game is elite. Even when he was double-teamed (which happened a lot), rarely did he get moved off the ball. Beyond that, he’s a good athlete for 362 pounds with some surprising quickness.
