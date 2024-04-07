NFL draft: Browns bring in 2 prospects for 1 of their 30 visits; 1 on each side of the ball

The Cleveland Browns are getting after it with draft prospects and the 30 visit process. Already, seven players have been brought to the Berea facility to meet coaches, GM Andrew Berry, player personnel folks, and get a tour of the practice facility. And now two more.

As the April draft approaches on 25-27 in Detroit, the Browns are given 30 visits to use on draft prospects.

So far, the Browns have brought in WR Troy Franklin of Oregon, OT Kingsley Suamataia from BYU, Tennessee QB Joe Milton, Miami OG Javion Cohen, DT Michael Hall from Ohio State, WR Malachi Corley of Western Michigan, and Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie.

Just recently, Texas A&M’s DT McKinnley Jackson and WR/KR Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin of Mississippi State came to Ohio. Both athletes play positions earmarked as needs.

At first glance, the defensive tackle room looks pretty good. Dalvin Tomlinson and Maurice Hurst will be the starters with free agency signee Quinton Jefferson and Siaka Ika the backups. Shelby Harris and Chris Williams are listed as third team on the depth chart. Traditionally, the team has kept four in this group but last year retained five.

Jackson (6’-2”, 325 pounds) would be a huge boast to this group and would probably age out several players. He is really aggressive and is quite fit despite being a stout-bodied player. He had 7.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss during his college career. He was voted a two-year captain and played in 39 games.

He grew up in Lucedale, Mississippi and was named Mississippi Mr. Football 6A his senior year. Was a four-star recruit and had offers from Alabama, Oregon, LSU, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, FSU, Clemson, Arkansas, and he chose Texas A&M.

In college he was named to the SEC Freshman Team and later Second Team All-USA and invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl where he shined during the practice week. He was also named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Jackson had a 76.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) his final year for 12 starts and 430 defensive snaps with eight hurries and four sacks.

Griffin (5’-10”, 175 pounds) has 4.43 speed and is a talented kick return specialist. He had 1,490 yards on 126 receptions with nine touchdowns and an 11.8 average yards per reception. he set a single-game program record for receiving yards (256) vs. South Carolina.

Where he is the most dangerous is in the return game. Griffin returned 54 kickoffs with two scores and a whopping 30.4 yards per return average for 1,493 return yards. In his freshman year, he averaged 37.3 yards per return but he only returned three punts.

Griffin has been called electric and labeled the best kickoff return specialist in the country. He was named to three All-America teams in 2022 as a return man. He led the nation in kickoff return yards per game (32.2 yards per return) and returned two kicks for touchdowns. His return average of 32.5 yards ranks second all-time in the SEC.

Griffin grew up in Philadelphia, Mississippi where he attended Philadelphia High School. He got the nickname “Tulu” from family and friends in his hometown. The nickname originated as “Too Loose” due to Griffin’s quickness. In 2019 his high school retired his #20 jersey.