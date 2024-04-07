Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/7/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL draft history: Grading the Browns very first NFL college draft (Barry Shuck) - The Cleveland Browns came into the NFL as four-time champions of the AAFC. Coach Paul Brown was a master at gathering talent and signing them to good contracts. Since the NFL had a structured college draft designed to even out the talent in the league, Coach Brown suddenly had a draft to prepare for.
- 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 1-4 by DBN Community (Chris Pokorny) - It’s time to kick off the 2024 DBN Community NFL Mock Draft! We are releasing four picks at a time in one post to give you more substance to digest how the draft is unfolding.
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: TE Theo Johnson (Thomas Moore) - With Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry expressing that the team views the annual NFL Draft as the ability to make long-term investments in the roster, it might be worth keeping an eye on tight end Theo Johnson from Penn State, a player with the size and athleticism to play the position, but also someone who is going to need some time to put it all together.
- Browns NFL Draft Insight: DE Marshawn Kneeland (Barry Shuck) - The NFL Draft is an excellent way to grab a young pass-rushing stud or to provide depth. Is Isaiah McGuire and Sam Kamara the answer for the Cleveland Browns rotation? How far along has Alex Wright come, and is he the answer as depth? Could this group use a young blue-chip candidate Let’s look at one prospect who would instantly solidify this group.
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: OT Kingsley Suamataia (Matt Wilson) - Kingsley Suamataia is a player who will most likely be on the Cleveland Browns radar heading into draft weekend due to his overall production, athleticism, and long-term starting potential.
Cleveland Browns:
- Deshaun Watson on if he’ll be ready for Week 1, what he’ll be like post-surgery, and his Browns’ goal for 2024 (cleveland.com) - If there was any doubt about Deshaun Watson being ready for the Browns’ opener in September, coming off his shoulder surgery, he put it to rest on Thursday. Back to throwing as of March 19 at UCLA, Watson has no doubt he’s on track for Week 1 after undergoing the surgery Nov. 21.
- How much more patience will the Browns have with Deshaun Watson (Pro Football Talk) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said Thursday he’ll be ready for Week 1. The bigger question is how many weeks he’ll be ready for after that.
- Browns hoping to keep wide receiver Amari Cooper ‘as long as possible’ (al.com) - The Cleveland Browns traded for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in March and signed him to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension. But Jeudy wasn’t targeted as a replacement for another former Alabama wide receiver. Amari Cooper is entering the final season of his contract, and Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Cleveland hopes to retain him beyond the 2024 campaign.
NFL:
- What will Bears do with 9th pick in NFL Draft? (ESPN) - Upon returning last week from the NFL league meetings in Orlando, Florida, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles planned to break his personnel staff into groups to go through the three likeliest avenues for the No. 9 pick. After Chicago selects a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick — likely USC’s Caleb Williams — the team will shift its focus to its second selection in the first round.
- Aaron Donald believes Rams WR Puka Nacua can go on to do things that have ‘never been done’ in NFL (NFL.com) - Aaron Donald has ridden off into the sunset, but he still has his opinion on a Los Angeles Rams player destined to shine. After seeing Puka Nacua’s sensational rookie year up close and personal, the former Los Angeles defensive tackle recently sang the wideout’s praises, claiming he can go on to accomplish things that have never been seen before at his position.
- Kyle Van Noy explains why he re-signed with Baltimore (baltimoreravens.com) - Kyle Van Noy knew he wanted to return to the Baltimore Ravens, especially after starting last season looking for a place to play. Signing a new two-year contract with the Ravens on Friday was another career milestone for Van Noy, a 33-year-old outside linebacker who proved to be a great fit in 2023.
Loading comments...