NFL draft: Browns bring in top-shelf running back prospect for predraft visit

The Cleveland Browns have a full running back room. But there are questions that need to be answered.

Will Nick Chubb be ready for training camp after his rehab from knee surgery? Will he be the starter in Week 1? What proficiencies will he have when he does come back? Will he remain one of the league’s best, or have diminished skills? What if he misses the entire 2024 season?

Apparently, GM Andrew Berry does not have the answer to any of these concerns. And because of this, he is trying hard to be prepared in the event that Chubb is a bit late getting back into practice mode, or will miss a substantial amount of games.

With this in mind, the franchise has brought in Florida State running back Trey Benson in for one of their predraft visits:

#Browns visit for @FSUFootball running back Trey Benson (4.39 speed, 906 yards, 14 touchdowns last season) per a league source and is drawing heavy interest from #Giants @KPRC2 #NFLDraft2024 https://t.co/BtehiWb5td — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 7, 2024

Benson is a guy who in all likelihood be drafted in Round 3. But don’t roll your eyes with that evaluation. For one, the guy has 4.39 speed.

Top 10 2024 RB Draft Ranking based on Overall Score (in-game athleticism score & career production)



Trey Benson

Tyrone Tracy

Jonathon Brooks

Kimani Vidal

Isaac Guerendo

Jace McClellan

Bucky Irving

Audric Estime

Frank Gore Jr.

Will Shipley



https://t.co/eQpG3v2547 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/1J7tTUQ0b9 — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) April 6, 2024

In addition to Chubb, Cleveland has carry-overs Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong, Jr. while John Kelly signed a reserve/future deal in January.

In the meantime, Berry signed D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines during free agency. Even though Hines is technically a RB, he was inked for his return skills. Foreman was a monster back while in college, but has not found his rhythm in the pros.

Benson (6’-1”, 221 pounds) had consecutive productive seasons with Florida State. In his final year, he rushed for 906 yards on 156 carries, an unbelievable 5.8 yards per carry average, and scored a whopping 14 touchdowns. He also contributed with 20 receptions for 227 yards with another score. He was then named Second Team All-ACC.

At the Combine, Benson told 247Sports.com:

“When I get the ball I’m thinking about scoring every time. The first couple yards are good, two-yard gain, three-yard gain, but eventually I’m going to bust a 50-yarder. When I’m in the open field that’s when I’m at my best.”

During his final year, Benson’s story was pretty much the same: 154 rushes for 990 yards, a juicy 6.4 yards per carry average, and nine touchdowns. His receiving skills enabled him to catch 13 balls for 144 yards with an 11.1 average yards per reception. He earned Second Team All-ACC.

He set or tied multiple records with Florida State including being the first player in school history with an 80-plus-yard touchdown catch and another 80-yarder on the ground in the same game.

Benson was a man amongst boys while playing for St. Joseph Catholic High School in Grenville, Mississippi. In his junior and senior years combined, he ran for 3,616 yards with an incredible 48 touchdowns.

He had college offers from Louisville, Oregon, Penn State, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Purdue, Washington State, Notre Dame, Florida State, Duke, Arizona State, Ole Miss, and Southern Miss. He chose Oregon but tore his ACL in his freshman year. After playing sparingly his sophomore campaign with just six carries, he went into the transfer portal and ended up at Florida State.

Benson explained:

“Coming to Florida State is probably the best thing that ever happened to me. Coach brought me in he didn’t even have to take a chance on me because I didn’t have no film coming from my previous school. Going to Florida State with a bunch of transfers, we all transferred, there’s me, Jared, JT. Jaheim, we built a foundation they’re continuing to build now. You get in the transfer portal, Florida State is a great option.”

What Benson is known for is his ability to get valuable real estate after contact and break tackles. Last season he forced 45 missed tackles.

His thoughts on being able to make defenders miss or get out of a hand grab:

“The ability to break tackles. I feel like I’ve never been hulked on the field. I have getaway speed. Just such a compact build I’m 220 and bring everything to the table.”

Is Benson a physical back or just fast? Actually, he is both. He can be elusive and likes being physical.

Scouting report on NFLDraftBuzz.com:

“Trey Benson from Florida State stands out as a robust, explosive running back with the essential traits of an RB1 at the next level. His 6’1”, 223-pound frame complements his aggressive running style, enabling him to shrug off tackles and consistently gain extra yards. Benson’s athletic prowess is not limited to power running; he also displays significant speed and agility, crucial for breaking through the line. While there are areas for improvement, notably in pass protection where his experience is minimal and his skills very unpolished. Benson’s blend of toughness, explosiveness, and ongoing refinement in his running skills positions him as a potential playmaker in the pro game. If he’s utilized as a workhorse back he could be a consistent 1000-yard producer.”

This is a home run back. Benson is not the best receiver but is an excellent blocker. He has consistent improvement in his vision and has an extra gear once he is free. Benson shows explosiveness downhill with lateral agility to evade defenders.

The knocks on him is that he has limited hip flexibility which will affect his ability to maneuver in open spaces. And he seems to want contact even in situations where he can simply attempt a juke and avoid it altogether. This screams goal-line back.

The Browns covet both gap and zone running schemes which Benson can offer. This versatility makes him attractive for this roster and even when Chubb returns, makes him the perfect running mate. He accelerates quickly once he finds a rushing lane.

Cleveland drafts at the Number 85 slot in the third round. Benson’s projection is #86.

Benson would prove to find a new home with the Browns:

“Florida state did a good job of getting me in open space. That’s where I’m at my best, I can showcase my speed, my elusiveness. Where I feel like I could have showcased more is my catching ability, being able to catch the ball out of the backfield. And more of my pass blocking.”

Three words to describe his game? Physical, fast, and elusive.