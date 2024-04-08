Browns 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Jack’s Version 7.0

It’s hard to believe that we’re two and a half weeks from the NFL Draft because this offseason has felt like a drag but we’re almost at one of the league’s marquee events.

We’re starting to get a clearer picture of what the Cleveland Browns are focusing on with their top 30 pre-draft visits being primarily offensive line, defensive line, and wide receiver. That should be obvious to fans when looking toward the future of this roster, those are the position groups that need the most focusing on in terms of talent and depth.

In today’s mock, I am using the Pro Football Network’s Mock Draft Simulator which you can find right here.

Round 2

Pick 54 - Malachi Corley, Wide Receiver, Western Kentucky: In the simulator, I would’ve targeted an offensive tackle but Kingsley Suamataia and Patrick Paul went off the board early in the round and didn’t want to reach for another prospect with this pick based on how the board was falling.

The Browns hosted Corley this week and there are good reasons to like this prospect. While he’s small in stature, Corley has the strength to battle for contested catches and shake off defenders while also displaying the ability to block in the run game. His explosiveness is something the Browns have been lacking at the receiver position and would be a much-needed addition to the room.

Round 3

Pick 85 - Kiran Amegadjie, Offensive Tackle, Yale: The Browns land their offensive tackle for the future with Amegadjie in the third round. He’s still a work in progress as he continues to develop but the upside is there for him to eventually replace Jedrick Wills at the left tackle position. He also played right guard at Yale so there’s position versatility making him a potential swing tackle if necessary in his rookie season. Amegadjie is coming off a quad injury that ended his final collegiate season so if you can’t find any testing numbers for him, it’s because he’s still rehabbing the injury.

Round 5

Pick 156 - Gabe Hall, Defensive Tackle, Baylor: For the second draft in a row, the Cleveland Browns could potentially draft a defensive tackle from Baylor. Hall is an explosive athlete in his position and did force some pressure during his collegiate career with at least 21 pressures in each season. The defensive tackle room is a little crowded but competition brings out the best in everyone so adding another defensive tackle at some point in the draft wouldn’t be surprising.

Round 6

Pick 206 - Willie Drew, Cornerback, Virginia State: I mocked Drew to Cleveland in my last mock draft and I do think Cleveland will add a corner at some point because that’s been the trend during Andrew Berry’s regime. He’s a physical type of cornerback and racked up 11 interceptions during his last two seasons at Virginia State, earning him Defensive Player of the Year honors in the CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association). He was also one of two HBCU invites to the NFL Scouting Combine this year.

Round 7

Pick 243 - Kendall Milton, Running Back, Georgia: Now after the Cleveland Browns offseason moves at the running back position, do they need to add another one in the draft? Not necessarily but it wouldn’t hurt to take a flier on someone towards the end of the NFL Draft and that’s what I did in selecting Milton at this point in the mock. He doesn’t have breakaway speed but is a patient runner who has good vision and is tough to bring down. Milton does need to work on his hands in the passing game if he wants to find an opportunity on an NFL roster.