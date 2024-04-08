Daily Dawg Chow 4/8: Will the Cleveland Browns be picking up Greg Newsome’s fifth year option?

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Dome or No Dome: The Browns having a dome is a good thing (Curtiss Brown) “Many people are opposed to the team moving into a new stadium in Brook Park as it seems the Haslams want and, instead, would like to see the old stadium being renovated.”
- NFL draft: Browns bring in top-shelf running back prospect for predraft visit (Barry Shuck) Is the running back group set, or needs a home run hitter like Trey Benson
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: TE Ja’Tavion Sanders (Thomas Moore) Texas tight end is a “three-level threat” in the passing game, but questions remain about his game that need answering.
- NFL draft: Browns bring in 2 prospects for 1 of their 30 visits; 1 on each side of the ball (Barry Shuck) The interview process is a crucial portion of getting to know players
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns ‘Expected’ to Pick Up 5th-Year Option on Key Player (Factory of Sadness) “Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome is coming off a quality 2023 season in Jim Schwartz’s defense.”
- Are the Browns open to extending five-time Pro Bowl wideout? (Yardbarker) “How do the Cleveland Browns view star WR Amari Cooper when it comes to the future?”
- Cleveland Browns should move to land near Hopkins Airport (Akron Beacon Journal) “It’s a no-brainer that the Browns should move to the site they’re considering near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.”
- Wednesday Was Proof That Having A Top Tier Secondary Is Paramount In 2024 (Sports Illustrated) “The addition of Stefon Diggs as another receiving target for C.J. Stroud is an eye-opener as to how much stronger the AFC is on paper compared to the NFC.”
- “The Browns could win a Super Bowl they still find a way to hate” w/@GarrettBush (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Garrett Bush discuss how in some people’s minds this team can never be a success
