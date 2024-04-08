Browns NFL Draft Profile: OT Blake Fisher

Four years later, the Cleveland Browns are still waiting for Jedrick Wills to become the player they thought he was when they selected him with a top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Though it’s possible that he could finally have an above-average season in 2024 it might not be enough to warrant an extension, especially with the type of talent and depth that this year’s NFL draft class has at the offensive tackle position.

Blake Fisher is a player who will most likely be on Cleveland’s radar heading into draft weekend due to his versatility, advanced technique, and “play now” ability.

Name

Blake Fisher

Position

Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight

6’5.6”, 310 pounds

College

University of Notre Dame

Stats

2023: 12 starts at RT

Overall: 26 career starts - Started at RT in both 2022 and 2023

Relative Athletic Score

Blake Fisher is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 7.72 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 301 out of 1314 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/iOnKNMxMPV pic.twitter.com/6uZGkZFqwg — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024

“Big Board” ranking at time of publishing

97th

What experts are saying

“Fisher has all the tools to thrive in the NFL. His quickness and length with his 6’6″, 312-pound frame make him an imposing athlete at right tackle. Fisher is far from raw, with good, strong punches and comfort with different sets rarely found in two-year starters.” - A.J. Schulte, Pro Football Network Scout “Blake Fisher is a technically advanced offensive tackle with vice grips for hands and an intriguing athletic profile to make an impact quickly at the next level.” - The Draft Network “Overall, Fisher is a young, long and powerful blocker with good athletic ability who can be an asset in the zone run game at tackle. He has more of a boom-or-bust element to his game as a pass protector that will require a plan for development before becoming a consistent starter, but he has the runway and traits for that to happen within his rookie contract.” - Brandon Thorn B/R NFL Scout

Pros

Great length with strong hands to control defenders at the POA

Consistent hand placement upon initial punch

Excellent footspeed, consistently puts himself in a position to “win” the block

Scheme versatile: He’s been successful in multiple run schemes throughout his career at ND

Above-average anchoring ability against bullrushes and wide rushers in pass pro

His agility and above-average footwork allows him to get in front of and seal defenders on outside runs

Advanced when it comes to technique in both phases of blocking (Run/Pass)

Cons

Has had trouble recovering or resetting if he oversets or gets his hands swiped early

Needs to work on keeping a consistent pad level in the run game

Occasionally slow with hand movement

Browns player drafting could impact

Jedrick Wills. Drafting Fisher would most likely spell the end of Wills’ tenure in Cleveland unless he makes an astronomical jump in the 2024 season.

Priority

High. Jedrick Wills has shown “flash in the pan” instances of above-average play during his career in Cleveland, but he lacks the consistency needed to be relied upon at left tackle. If this team wants to improve and boost its offensive production going forward, then it might behoove them to select an offensive tackle at pick 54 or 85.

What are your thoughts on Blake Fisher? Join fellow Browns fans in the comment section below.