Browns getting their money's worth on the offensive line

Asset allocation is a word thrown around by many, including myself, to try to properly understand how a team values certain positions or groups in the NFL. The concept combines salary costs and NFL draft capital used to acquire players.

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry has made it very clear how much he values the offensive line based on his asset allocation. Starting in his first offseason as the head of the Browns front office, Berry has put the line first:

Signed Jack Conklin

Drafted Jedrick Wills in the first round

Drafted Nick Harris in the fifth round

Extended Joel Bitonio

Extended Wyatt Teller

Signed then re-signed Ethan Pocic

Drafted James Hudson III in the fourth round

Drafted Dawand Jones in the fourth round

Drafted Luke Wypler in the sixth round

With four players on big contracts, for their positions, it is surprising to see that Berry is getting his money’s worth from Cleveland’s passing blocking:

Not surprisingly, somewhat strong relationship between how much you've spent on OL vs how well they've performed in the past (and thus projected to be). Somehow GB are wizards at this pic.twitter.com/QLit7oPKFD — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) April 8, 2024

A quick look shows that only three teams are paying less and getting more out of their offensive lines with the Baltimore Ravens just barely above and the Cincinnati Bengals just barely below.

Is that the perfect way to evaluate offensive line play versus cost? Probably not but, given the NFL’s bent toward throwing the football, teams better be paying most of their money for players that impact the passing game.

Are you surprised by where the Browns rank both in OL spending and pass protection?

