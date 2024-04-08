Browns free agency: Anthony Walker’s decision came down to one simple factor

In the last three seasons, LB Anthony Walker Jr. ended up signing one-year contracts with the Cleveland Browns. Coming over from the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent four seasons, Walker was lauded as a great leader with very good coverage skills.

Injuries limited Walker to just 28 games in three seasons with the Browns before he joined his hometown Miami Dolphins during the 2024 NFL free agency period.

Some in Cleveland were surprised that the team didn’t put up more of a fight to get their starting middle linebacker to return. When his contract terms, one year for $1.3 million and less than a million guaranteed, increased the surprise level for some around the Browns.

Speaking to the Miami media, Walker shared the simple factor that he told his agent to focus on in free agency: Warmth!

“I stressed to my agent it was very, very important to get me out the cold. I was sick of it,” Walker said. “I hadn’t been home in a while. I was in the Midwest since I was 17 years old. It was about time I got some warm weather and when he said Miami and I was like let’s get it done.”

After three years with the Northwestern University Wildcats, Walker got his wish and got to return home to Miami.

In his three years with the Browns, Walker accumulated 170 tackles with seven tackles for loss, eight passes defended, three QB hits, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.