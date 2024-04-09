Browns NFL Draft Insight: LB JD Bertrand

A young guy to provide depth and hopefully get into the rotation and compete for the one starting linebacker that is currently vacant is what the Cleveland Browns need. Linebackers with pass-rushing abilities are always needed.

Although he could use some height, JD Bertrand is a tough, smart, and competitive prospect. He projects as a rotational/backup inside linebacker at first for 4-3 schemes and will be an asset on special teams right off.

The star linebacker led Notre Dame in tackles two straight years including 102 in 2021. Finished with 267 total tackles for his college career.

Bertrand is a physical player with a good motor, is smart, and has no quit. He is a tackling machine and although he does miss some tackles, he also makes a ton of tackles. He can be a solid contributor at the NFL level in the Joe Schobert mold.

LB JD Bertrand

Draft projection: Round 5

Browns pick: #155

Specifics:

College: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Height: 6’-1”

Weight: 235 pounds

40-time: 4.61

Career Tackles: 267

Career Forced Fumbles: 2

Career Sacks: 5.5

Career Tackles for Loss: 22.5

Career Pass Defenses: 9

Career starts: 40

Positives:

All-out hustle Good blitzer Stamina that can play all game Fluid and quick drop into zone Violent hands Extreme quickness off the edge Instinctive and reacting in locating the ball Wrap up tackler Thick, muscular build looks the part Senior Bowl invitee Named Academic All-American 3.6 GPA

Negatives:

Occasionally will overrun plays Will play too high when setting the edge Lacks functional strength Inconsistent motor Struggles to disengage blocks from bigger O-Line

Expert Draft Site Analysis

ProFootballNetwork.com

Named the top linebacker by his peers during the week of practice at the Senior Bowl. JD Bertrand is a tackling machine, with 259 takedowns over the past three seasons for the Fighting Irish. He’s a bit underweight by NFL standards, but Bertrand’s ability to flow to the ball and finish plays could earn him looks. Bertrand also improved his playmaking in coverage in 2023.