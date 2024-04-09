NFL draft: Browns bring in QB and OT for visit, attend Pro Day for WR

The Cleveland Browns are looking under every rock to evaluate as many prospects as possible. Their list of players that have come into the Berea complex for a Top-30 visit has grown to 11 athletes.

Now the franchise has brought in their third quarterback when Michael Pratt of Tulane staged a visit. The other signal-callers to visit were Joe Milton of Tennessee and Oregon’s Bo Nix.

Is it surprising the Browns have brought in another quarterback? Maybe. Depends on what the purpose actually is. Currently, Cleveland’s QB room consists of starter Deshaun Watson, veterans Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley, plus last year’s fifth-round draft pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR).

Most teams only keep two quarterbacks on the roster, plus one on the practice squad for one of the four protected positions which can be used for the emergency QB3 spot on game day. There is no way Cleveland is going to keep four QB’s much less five. So, why the visits? Why take the time and effort to go beyond the scout’s evaluation of these guys?

Browns GM Andrew Berry keeps meticulous records on players. Basically, you never know when an athlete will go down and almost instantly Berry will have to know which direction to proceed, and which sports agent to call. This became very clear last season when the team lost Watson and was faced with starting a journeyman in P.J. Walker or the rookie DTR.

Later, after seeing that neither of these quarterbacks would help this team win, he called free agent Joe Flacco and eventually signed him. There were about a dozen free-agent QB’s out there waiting for a call such as Matt Ryan who had plenty of experience. By keeping records on what talent was available out there, Berry knew who to call and not waste a bunch of time chasing rabbits.

It is very unlikely that Berry is going to draft a QB this year. But he now has knowledge of three young prospects, has met and spent time with them including eating dinner, and the coaches have gotten time with them. Often, the athletic ability is only one aspect of the allure of the player.

Pratt (6’-3”, 220 pounds) grew up in Boca Raton, Florida. He was home-schooled and went to Deerfield Beach High School where he played baseball and led his football team to the Class 8A State semifinals in 2019. He ran a 4.7 in the 40 and gained a three-year rating from 247Sports.com.

He made nine starts as a freshman for Tulane and established himself as one of the top freshman dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation. In his sophomore season, he really shined starting 11 games and posting 2,544 all-purpose yards with 26 touchdowns. He earned Honorable Mention All-AAC. In his junior year, he started all 13 games and had a career-best 63.6 completion percentage. Tulane competed in the AAC Championship Game as Pratt was named to the AAC’s All-Academic Team.

Prior to his senior season, Pratt was a preseason candidate for the Wuerffel Trophy, the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Manning Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List and on the Senior Bowl Watch List.

In his senior season, Pratt started 11 games and gained 2,406 yards with 185 completions on 283 attempts with 22 touchdowns with just five picks for a 65.4% ratio. He was named First Team All-AAC, the AAC Offensive Player of the Year, and a Senior Bowl invitee.

For his college career, he never missed a game. He was also seen as a valuable runner with his 447 rushing attempts for 1,147 yards and scored 28 rushing touchdowns.

Scouting report on Pro Football Focus:

“Pratt won’t “wow” you with arm talent, but he does make up for that with clean fundamentals. His feet are light and his follow-through is consistent. After suffering a knee injury that kept him out three games in 2023, he did not return the same player. His velocity and power decreased when throwing, and his accuracy was off. His hands are small, which does cause some wobble in his throws. At times, he demonstrates how to manipulate coverages, but his decision-making can still be a tad slow. He also is quicker to take off and run than he needs to be. When attacking the middle of the field, he can hit vertical (seam) and horizontal (dig) routes. Pratt’s clean fundamentals and impressive touch throws make him an intriguing quarterback, even with smaller measurables. His arm strength limits his ability to push the ball vertically, but he has a good enough feel for the game to garner a potential starter label.”

Pratt is ranked at #89. The Browns own the #85 pick in the third round.

WR Xavier Weaver’s Pro Day

It is no secret that the Browns will probably draft a receiver at some point as Berry has drafted a receiver in three of his four NFL drafts so far. With only five draft picks this year, Berry has the ability to select players that are not earmarked to contribute this year or maybe even the year after, but for future rosters and in the meantime quality depth.

The Browns were in attendance along with 10 other NFL teams to see wide receiver Xavier Weaver (6’-0”, 169 pounds) at the Pro Day of the University of Colorado where 10 players participated. Weaver ran a 4.42 at the event, executed 10’7” in the broad jump, and had a 37” vertical.

Cleveland continues to do their homework on players that could be seen drafted especially in the later rounds as Weaver is the 20th-rated receiver this year.

Weaver went to Orlando Christian Prep in Orlando, Florida and after being a three-star recruit he signed with South Florida.

He played five years in college with an extra year during the pandemic and was able to transfer to Colorado for his senior year. Was named Second Team All-AAC in 2022.

For his career, he had 184 receptions for 2,643 yards, a 14.4 yards per reception average with 12 touchdowns. Keep this in mind, this was for five seasons.

Scouting report on The Draft Network:

“Weaver’s concern as a player is that his limited frame may make him a specific role player. Weaver’s lack of size prevents him from being an ideal middle-of-the-field player due to potential injury. He also appears to have a limited catch radius, which means most passes will have to come via an accurate pass from the quarterback. With the ball in his hands, Weaver showcases his open-field elusiveness. He can make the first defenders miss and get vertical up the field. Weaver is a player that can change direction instantly and he makes for an ideal player to use for quick screens, tunnel screens, and jet motion handoffs to convert into big plays. Overall, Weaver has many translatable NFL traits that can make him a productive receiver in the NFL in the right scheme and role.”

OT Giovanni Manu makes visit

Based on predraft visits, there seems to be a certainty that the Browns will draft an offensive tackle at some point in this year’s draft. Already the franchise has interviewed two guards and five tackles.

The consensus is that the Browns will need to upgrade their depth chart. Currently, there are three starting tackles on the roster in Jack Conklin, Jed Wills, and Dawand Jones. Conklin and Jones should start this year while Wills is in his contract year.

James Hudson was taken in the fourth round in 2021 to become the starter one day but has struggled with his starts when Conklin has been injured. Veteran Hakeem Adeniji was signed in free agency to be the swing tackle while Justin Murray and Leroy Watson were inked to reserve/future deals in January.

Conklin could be one more injury away from being released while Wills had decent run-blocking grades but is deplorable in pass protection. He could be traded before the year is up or kept as depth. It is doubtful that he will sign an extension this season.

This means that a young buck must be brought in to pair with Jones eventually who can play either side.

The Browns have brought in LT Giovanni Manu from the University of British Columbia.

Right off, Manu is the mini-me of Jones (6’-8”, 375 pounds) in that he is 6’-8” tall and weighs a massive 352 pounds. What a sight that would be for Cleveland’s offensive line.

University of British Columbia LT Giovanni Manu visited the #Giants today — one of at least seven pre-draft visits for the 6-8, 352-pound behemoth.



Manu ran a 4.96 40 at his pro day. He also visited the #Cowboys and has the #Giants, #Jets, #Patriots, #Browns, #Bengals this week.… — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2024

He has generated plenty of interest from a bushel of NFL teams including the New York Football Giants, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at his Pro Day as 16 clubs sent scouts where he ran a 4.96 40.

Manu grew up in Pitt Meadows, BC and played basketball and football for Pitt Meadows Secondary School where he started as a freshman and played 38 games at this level. He is of Samoan descent.

Over his five years with British Columbia, Manu put together quite a prolific career. He earned All-Canadian honors in 2022 and 2023 while playing both left tackle and left guard. His wing span is 83 1/2” as his nickname is “Baby Shaq.”

2023 Statistics:

502 Offensive snaps 212 Passing snaps 5 Pressures Allowed 2 Sacks

Scorecard:

Overall- 62

Speed- 90

Acceleration- 57

Agility- 58

Strength- 73

Pass Blocking- 58

Run Blocking- 64