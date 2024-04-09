Daily Dawg Chow 4/9: A-Walk talks about why he left Cleveland while Josh Dobbs returns...to view the eclipse

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns free agency: Anthony Walker’s decision came down to one simple factor (Jared Mueller) Dolphins free agent signee was ready to leave the cold
- Browns getting their money’s worth on the offensive line (Jared Mueller) GM Andrew Berry has put a lot of resources into the line but has gotten results
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: OT Blake Fisher (Matt Wilson) Fisher has the tools and athleticism to play both right and left tackle at the NFL level
- NFL draft history: How have the Browns performed drafting in Round 3? (Barry Shuck) The first three rounds are critical for the franchise to get better
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns NFL Draft 2024 guide: Picks, predictions and key needs (The Athletic) “Keeping you up to date with all of Cleveland’s draft-related news and analysis leading into Round 1 on April 25.”
- Top Cleveland Browns Draft Targets - Guard (OBR) “Jack Duffin is using his Age & RAS guardrails plus other data points to try and predict the players the Cleveland Browns are most likely to draft.”
- New 49ers QB ‘Passtronaut’ Joshua Dobbs returns to Cleveland to take in solar eclipse (nfl.com) “With eyes across the nation taking in Monday’s solar eclipse, the Passtronaut made his return to Cleveland to take in the historic viewing party.”
- The Bliss of Seeing the Eclipse From Cleveland (Time Magazine) “The best outfit of the day was worn by a man in an astronaut’s jumpsuit done up in Cleveland Browns orange, with the word “Brownstronaut” across the back.”
- What we learned from DeShaun Watson and Kevin Stefanski’s podcast (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reviews the recent lockerverse ‘cast (highly recommended)
