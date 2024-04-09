2024 Browns DBN Big Board: Top 5 Results, Vote for Slots 6-10

After 238 votes, the 1-5 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:

1. WR Marvin Harrison - 900 total points

2. OT Joe Alt - 468 total points

3. WR Malik Nabers - 225 total points

4. QB Caleb Williams - 221 total points

5. DT Byron Murphy - 204 total points

The breakdown of the votes are as follows:

We’re back to including quarterbacks in the big board voting this year, and Caleb Williams appears at No. 4. Granted, the odds of the Browns trading up for any of these players in the Top 5 is highly unlikely, but it still conveys the “what-if?” mentality that fans have. Taking the top spot by far is Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr, followed by Notre Dame OT Joe Alt and LSU WR Malik Nabers. Texas DT Byron Murphy rounds out the group.

Compiling the Big Board: 6-10 Slots

Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 6-10 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.

If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.