2024 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 5-8 by the DBN Community

The previous picks of the 2024 DBN Community NFL Mock Draft can be found here:

Picks 5-8 are below.

No. 5 - Chargers - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

The selection and write-up were made by COSP:

I’m of the thinking that new Chargers coach, Jim Harbaugh, will want to trade out of this pick to gain assets. Nabers is an absolute weapon who does everything well. His route running, his hands and his speed are too much for a team who moved on from Mike Williams and Keenan Allen to pass up.

No. 6 - Titans - Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

The selection and write-up were made by Barry Shuck:

The consensus is that Maye would go third to New England which leaves the best available quarterback to a club that really needs a good signalcaller. He is a very good dual threat QB which fits the Giants offensive scheme and at 6’-4”, 223 pounds is a load to bring down. Maye is blessed with quickness, speed and athletic ability. Has a cannon for an arm while maintaining timeliness and awareness of checkdown options. Will need a bellcow RB to help him in the offense. A steal at pick #6.

No. 7 - Titans - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The selection and write-up were made by TheDawgsPodcast:

The Tennessee Titans desperately need to upgrade their offensive line. If they plan to roll with Will Levis at quarterback in 2024, the top option would be for new head coach Brian Callahan to select a top young lineman for his dad, Bill, to start molding to the NFL game. But with offensive tackle Joe Alt already off the board, Brian Callahan elects to grab an elite wide receiver prospect for his young signal caller.

Rome Odunze will quickly become Levis’s best friend. The junior from Washington has the ideal physical build at 6’3” and 215 pounds. In 2023, Odunze led the nation with 1,639 yards on 92 receptions. He also led the country in deep catches (23), deep yards (783) and contested catches (21).

Not only can Odunze win deep, but he’s also an elite route runner and separator. According to Matt Harmon’s Reception Perception data, Odunze is the first-ever wide receiver prospect to score green on all branches of the route tree.

Both DeAndre Hopkins (32) and Calvin Ridley (29) are nearing the ends of their careers, and 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks has shown no signs of developing into an NFL wide receiver. The Titans cannot bypass this golden opportunity to grab an elite player who would be the clear top receiver in most draft classes.

No. 8 - Falcons - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

The selection and write-up were made Chris Pokorny:

The Falcons overachieved last year despite uncertainty at the quarterback position, and they’ve tried to patch that up with the addition of Kirk Cousins. The team has also tried to put together a few new weapons on the offensive side of the ball, so I like them to direct their attention to the defense here, where the pass-rushing component from the edge is in need of more playmakers. Dallas Turner improved as a rusher each season at Alabama, which is an encouraging sign when a player is ready to make the leap to the pros.

Up next will be the 9-12 picks in the 2024 DBN Community Mock Draft.