2024 Browns draft: Focus on now or later?

The NFL draft is a little over two weeks away. For the Cleveland Browns, add another 24 hours as the team’s first selection is scheduled for the second round. It would take a pretty strong trade offer from GM Andrew Berry to move up to Day 1 so fans shouldn’t expect anything Thursday night.

Draft talk generally focuses on the idea of needs versus the best player available. Positional value is also an important part of the discussion within team war rooms.

For the Browns, a different question might rule their early picks: Now or Later?

Cleveland’s roster is pretty full at this point with most starters locked in. That doesn’t mean a wide receiver, tight end, defensive end or defensive tackle couldn’t make an impact in 2024 but it does allow Berry to think long-term with the team’s limited picks this year.

Could that mean their first pick is used on a player who isn’t expected to see the field this season? OT Kingsley Suamataia, for example, would not have a role, outside of injury, as a rookie but could be “perfect” for Berry:

Would this be the perfect draft scenario for the Browns at 54? pic.twitter.com/EXXJFH2RBu — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) April 9, 2024

On the other hand, WR Roman Wilson (again just an example name) could be a deep threat on the outside while having the movement skills to work from the slot as well.

We ask you, DBN community, do you want the Browns to draft a player that is likely to have an impact this season or would you rather they focus on the best players for 2025 and beyond who might have a bigger long-term impact?

Join the discussion below in our comment section!