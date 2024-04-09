Browns potential Brazil game vs Eagles update

Whether NFL fans like it or not, the league is doing whatever it can to maximize revenue and spread the game globally. The global expansion continued with the announcement two months ago that the 2024 NFL season would start in Brazil with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the game.

In March, at the owners’ meetings, commissioner Roger Goodell said an announcement of the Eagles opponent would come “within the next week.” Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy confirmed that they and the Cleveland Browns were the two options for the game.

Two weeks since Goodell’s comments, we still don’t know if the Browns or Packers would be the other team in the game but Murphy hinted that it would be Green Bay:

Based on Packers president Mark Murphy’s comments this morning, it sounds like they’re preparing to open the season in Brazil against the Eagles.



Speaking before the annual Tailgate Tour departed, Murphy said: “We’re either the first- or second-most popular team in Brazil.” pic.twitter.com/AObENaLxtV — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 9, 2024

Murphy stopped short of confirming that the Packers had indeed been chosen.

Given Goodell’s very specific comment, which has since lapsed, and Murphy speaking once again on the matter, we would expect to know Philadelphia’s opponent soon. Thankfully for both Cleveland and Green Bay fans, neither will be losing a home contest to travel to Brazil but playing on Friday night and only seen on streaming or local television could impact a number of their fans.

If you could, would you travel to Brazil if the Browns were chosen for this game? Any of the international games interest you at all if your team is playing?